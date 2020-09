Manager Aaron Boone said Thursday it would be "challenging" for Paxton (forearm) to return this season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The veteran southpaw was shut down from throwing after experiencing some soreness after his throwing session Wednesday, so it's not much of a surprise to hear a pessimistic outlook from Boone. Even if Paxton is able to return in 2020, he's unlikely to be stretched out for more than a couple innings with just over two weeks remaining in the regular season.