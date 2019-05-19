Yankees' James Paxton: Needs another bullpen session
Paxton said he still felt some inflammation in his left knee during his bullpen session Sunday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports. He'll throw off a mound again Tuesday before the Yankees determine his next step.
Paxton completed approximately 20 throws during Sunday's session and was able to mix in his full arsenal. Though Paxton noted that his condition has improved, the Yankees may want the southpaw to complete a side session without any lingering pain before activating him from the 10-day injured list. If Paxton fares well Tuesday, it's possible that he could return from the IL later in the week without requiring a minor-league rehab assignment beforehand.
