Paxton (forearm) is "a little far away" from returning, according to general manager Brian Cashman, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

This makes it seem like Paxton could be done for the season, and at the very least is weeks, not days away from returning. The Yankees are set to play 18 games in the next 15 days and they only have four healthy members of the rotation. Top prospect Clarke Schmidt was ruled out by manager Aaron Boone as an option to come up this weekend, so there could be some bullpen games on tap for the Yankees in the coming weeks. They will also likely be active prior to Monday's trade deadline.