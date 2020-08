Paxton (forearm) is not expected to undergo surgery after getting good news from an MRI on Friday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Paxton has struggled this season, posting a 6.64 ERA through his first five starts while experiencing a drop in velocity. He experienced discomfort in his forearm and elbow area during his previous outing Thursday against the Rays, but the Yankees believe the issue to be a muscular one and not something which would require Tommy John surgery.