Yankees' James Paxton: Not expecting long-term absence
Paxton, who exited Friday's game with left knee soreness, doesn't believe the issue will result in a long-term absence, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. "It's frustrating, but I'm not real worried that it's going to be something long-term," the southpaw said. "I think it's going to be a pretty quick fix. I'm looking forward to finding out what's going on."
Paxton has apparently been dealing with soreness in his left knee throughout the season, though Friday was apparently the first time the issue affected his ability to pitch. The hope is that Paxton's knee was simply sore on what was a damp night, though more won't be known until after he undergoes further testing Saturday.
