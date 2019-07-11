Yankees' James Paxton: Not listed for weekend start
Paxton is not among the Yankees' probable starters for this weekend's series against the Blue Jays.
The team currently lists Domingo German, J.A. Happ and Masahiro Tanaka (in that order) for the first series out of the All-Star break. Toronto hasn't gotten to many pitchers this year, but Paxton is an exception (nine earned runs in two starts), and that may have played into the Yankees' decision. Paxton missed most of May with a knee injury and hasn't been quite himself when active this season (4.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP), with an increased walk rate being the most glaring issue.
