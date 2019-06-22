Yankees' James Paxton: Notches fifth victory
Paxton (5-3) earned the win after allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out seven over five innings Friday night against the Astros.
Paxton turned in a stellar showing, with his long run allowed coming in the fourth inning on an RBI double to right field. He fired 60 of his 100 pitches for strikes on the night, inducing five groundouts compared to three flyouts. The 30-year-old lefty has looked sharp in each of his last two outings, holding the opposition to two or fewer runs while punching out 14 over that stretch.
