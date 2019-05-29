The Yankees reinstated Paxton (knee) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Padres.

The transaction was merely a formality with the Yankees indicating a couple days earlier that Paxton would be ready to rejoin the rotation for the series finale with San Diego. According to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, Paxton will likely be limited to 60-to-75 pitches in his first start back from the IL since he didn't have a proper rehab assignment beforehand, perhaps making the lefty a less appealing DFS option than he otherwise would be. He'll likely take on a more normal workload in his outings to follow.