Paxton was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with left knee inflammation.

The team has not yet provided a clear timetable for when Paxton could return to game action, but the hope is that it will be a short stay on the IL. Manager Aaron Boone said Paxton is still feeling sore but didn't have any swelling Saturday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The earliest Paxton would be able to return would be May 14. Jake Barrett was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move. Jonathan Loaisiga, who is at Triple-A, and Luis Cessa, who is in the big-league bullpen, seem like the two most likely options to take Paxton's rotation spot in the short term.

