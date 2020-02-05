Play

Paxton underwent a microscopic lumbar discectomy to remove a peridiscal cyst Wednesday and will miss three-to-four months.

The back procedure will prevent Paxton from making his season debut until sometime in May or June. Injuries are unfortunately nothing new for the lefty, who has never made 30 starts in his seven-year big-league career. The injury opens up a temporary spot in the Yankees' rotation, with Jordan Montgomery looking like the favorite to win it.

More News
Our Latest Stories