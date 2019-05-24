Yankees' James Paxton: Pitching through pain
Paxton still feels pain in his inflamed left knee but was able to pitch through it in a simulated game Friday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
It sounds as though the pain may not prevent Paxton from returning to the rotation, which could happen as soon as next week. That's good news for fantasy owners in terms of his availability but does raise concerns about whether his performance will be affected and increases the risk of a potential trip back to the injured list should the pain worsen.
More News
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Could return to rotation next week•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Needs another bullpen session•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Sunday bullpen on tap•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Could return next week•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Feels good after side session•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Tosses side session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...