Paxton still feels pain in his inflamed left knee but was able to pitch through it in a simulated game Friday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

It sounds as though the pain may not prevent Paxton from returning to the rotation, which could happen as soon as next week. That's good news for fantasy owners in terms of his availability but does raise concerns about whether his performance will be affected and increases the risk of a potential trip back to the injured list should the pain worsen.