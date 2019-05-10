Paxton (knee) will resume playing catch Friday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Paxton has been shut down from throwing since landing on the injured list and receiving a cortisone injection last Saturday. The 30-year-old is dealing with left knee inflammation and said he currently isn't experiencing any soreness. General manager Brian Cashman previously indicated Paxton would spend a maximum of three weeks on the IL, and his relatively quick return to throwing should keep him on track for that timetable, assuming he avoids a setback.

More News
Our Latest Stories