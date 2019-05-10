Yankees' James Paxton: Playing catch Friday
Paxton (knee) will resume playing catch Friday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Paxton has been shut down from throwing since landing on the injured list and receiving a cortisone injection last Saturday. The 30-year-old is dealing with left knee inflammation and said he currently isn't experiencing any soreness. General manager Brian Cashman previously indicated Paxton would spend a maximum of three weeks on the IL, and his relatively quick return to throwing should keep him on track for that timetable, assuming he avoids a setback.
