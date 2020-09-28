Paxton (forearm) was able to play catch Monday, but manager Aaron Boone said the lefty might not be available until late in the postseason, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Paxton was transferred to the 45-day injured list Sept. 16, and there haven't been reports of him throwing off a mound since suffering a setback earlier this month. The southpaw should continue to travel with the Yankees throughout the postseason while he navigates through the rehab process, but New York may need to reach the ALCS or World Series for him to have a shot at pitching again in 2020.