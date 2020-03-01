Play

Paxton (back) said Sunday he could begin throwing late this week or early next week, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The veteran left-hander has been progressing well in his recovery and previously indicated he might throw early this week, but he's instead looking to hold himself back a bit to avoid rushing things. Paxton underwent back surgery in early February and is hoping to rejoin the Yankees in early May.

