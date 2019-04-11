Paxton (1-2) gave up five runs on eight hits with three walks while striking out five through four innings in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.

Paxton was hit hard and pulled after only four innings after giving up two home runs and five earned runs. The left-hander has had a tough start to the campaign with a 6.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 15 innings. Paxton will look to rebound Wednesday against the Red Sox.