Yankees' James Paxton: Recovery remains promising
The Yankees feel good about Paxton's rehab from lower spinal surgery, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
He has been continuing a throwing program in his home state of Wisconsin and we have been receiving updates roughly every week that he is trending in the right direction. Paxton will need some sort of setting to build up before he would be ready to start a major-league game, but it seems he may have enough time to catch up to the rest of the Yankees' starters.
