Yankees' James Paxton: Rocked by Mets
Paxton (3-3) was handed the loss after surrendering six runs on seven hits over 2.2 innings during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets. He struck out one and walked two.
Paxton was booed off the mound by Yankee Stadium as he delivered his worst start of the season. Pete Alonso blasted a three-run homer in the first inning before Paxton recorded an out, which more or less summed up the evening for the left-hander. The 30-year-old has a 4.04 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 64:20 K:BB through 10 starts and will look for a rebound performance Monday versus the Rays.
