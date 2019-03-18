Paxton limited the Phillies to one run on two walks and no hits while striking out four over 4.1 innings during his start in Sunday's 7-3 Grapefruit League win.

Per George A. King III and Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, manager Aaron Boone came away pleased with Paxton's outing, praising the southpaw for his command. Paxton lowered his spring ERA to 1.54 with the scoreless showing and looks in line to make his regular-season Yankees debut at some point during the club's first series March 28-31 versus the Orioles.