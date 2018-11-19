Yankees' James Paxton: Shipped to Yankees
Paxton was traded from the Mariners to the Yankees on Monday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Seattle's return has yet to be announced, but well-regarded prospect Justus Sheffield is reportedly one of the big pieces included in the deal for the left-hander, according to Greg Johns of MLB.com. Paxton should slot in behind Luis Severino and help round out the Yankees' rotation for 2019. The 30-year-old has been fantastic when healthy over the past two seasons, posting a combined 3.40 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 11.1 K/9 and 2.4 BB/9 over 296.1 innings (52 start) during that stretch.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...