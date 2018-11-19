Yankees' James Paxton: Shipped to Yankees

Paxton was traded from the Mariners to the Yankees on Monday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Seattle's return has yet to be announced, but well-regarded prospect Justus Sheffield is reportedly one of the big pieces included in the deal for the left-hander, according to Greg Johns of MLB.com. Paxton should slot in behind Luis Severino and help round out the Yankees' rotation for 2019. The 30-year-old has been fantastic when healthy over the past two seasons, posting a combined 3.40 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 11.1 K/9 and 2.4 BB/9 over 296.1 innings (52 start) during that stretch.