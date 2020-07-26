Manager Aaron Boone said Paxton's velocity was down throughout summer camp and remained there for Saturday's start against the Nationals, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. The left hander (0-1) took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while recording one strikeout over one-plus inning.

The 31-year-old's fastball velocity sat around 92 mph Saturday, about three mph slower than his velocity over the past three seasons. Paxton underwent back surgery in February and he's apparently still attempting to fully get comfortable in his delivery. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Boone said after Saturday's game, "I'm not alarmed, but I feel like physically he is sound. I think it's just a matter of really getting in his delivery and finding that click where he's really extending through the ball." Hopefully Paxton will return to form as he gets more time on the mound, but in a shortened season the clock is ticking on ironing out any kinks.