Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Paxton (forearm) won't throw for the next two weeks, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Paxton was diagnosed with a flexor strain and then promptly placed on the 10-day injured list Friday. It appears as though the southpaw will have to spend more than the minimum time on the shelf as he won't be allowed to throw for the next 14 days and will most likely have to go through the proper buildup before making an official return to the mound.