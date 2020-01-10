Play

Paxton and the Yankees agreed to a one-year, $12.5 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Paxton will get a raise of just shy of $4 million. In 29 starts for the Yankees last season, he posted a 3.82 ERA, a near match for his 28 starts and 3.76 ERA from 2018.

