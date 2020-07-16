Paxton will start the Yankees' second regular-season contest, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Wednesday that Paxton will follow ace Gerrit Cole in the rotation for the team's season-opening series against the Nationals. The announcement comes as little surprise, especially considering Masahiro Tanaka's (concussion) questionable readiness for the start of the season. Paxton tossed his first intrasquad game of summer camp Wednesday, giving up home runs to Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton but otherwise looking sharp with five strikeouts over four innings.
