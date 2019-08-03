Paxton (6-6) earned the win after allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings Friday against the Red Sox.

Paxton got off to a shaky start, surrendering a two-run homer in the first inning, but he settled down to fire five scoreless frames before being lifted with 100 pitches (60 strikes). The lefty turned in a quality start in the series opener after allowing 14 runs (11 earned) over his last two outings.