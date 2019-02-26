Yankees' James Paxton: Spotty control in team debut
Paxton covered two scoreless, no-hit innings in his Grapefruit League debut Monday against the Blue Jays. He gave up two walks and struck out two in the outing.
While Paxton did his job in keeping the Blue Jays off the board, he admitted after his Yankees debut that he wasn't satisfied with his control after struggling to pound the strike zone like he intended in the first inning, according to George King of the New York Post. Paxton said his curveball in particular lacked its usual sharpness, though he expects to have a better feel for that offering once he gets some more spring starts under his belt. As he makes the move from Safeco Field to Yankee Stadium this season, Paxton is unlikely to flirt with a sub-3.00 ERA, but the stellar offense and bullpen supporting him should allow him to blow past his previous career high of 12 wins if health prevails.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts