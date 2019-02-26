Paxton covered two scoreless, no-hit innings in his Grapefruit League debut Monday against the Blue Jays. He gave up two walks and struck out two in the outing.

While Paxton did his job in keeping the Blue Jays off the board, he admitted after his Yankees debut that he wasn't satisfied with his control after struggling to pound the strike zone like he intended in the first inning, according to George King of the New York Post. Paxton said his curveball in particular lacked its usual sharpness, though he expects to have a better feel for that offering once he gets some more spring starts under his belt. As he makes the move from Safeco Field to Yankee Stadium this season, Paxton is unlikely to flirt with a sub-3.00 ERA, but the stellar offense and bullpen supporting him should allow him to blow past his previous career high of 12 wins if health prevails.