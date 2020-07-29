Paxton's next start has been pushed to Sunday against the Red Sox, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
He last started July 25, giving up three runs in one inning while sitting around 92 mph with his fastball -- three mph slower than his typical velocity. With the Yankees purposely giving him a full week between his first and second start, there should be some cause for concern with regards to the health of his arm.
More News
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Showing lower velocity•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Tosses sim game for final tuneup•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Slated to be No. 2 starter•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Tosses simulated game•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Good to go for summer camp•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Returns to full strength•