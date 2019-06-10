Paxton will start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Masahiro Tanaka will get the ball for Game 1 of Tuesday's twin bill, with Paxton starting Game 2. The big southpaw is looking to get back on track after allowing four runs (three earned) across 4.2 innings in his most recent start against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

