Paxton (forearm) has yet to resume throwing following a setback last week, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees held hope that Paxton could return before the end of the regular season when he began a light throwing program at the start of September, but that scenario appears to be in serious doubt given the soreness experienced by the left-hander last Wednesday. Paxton never reached the point of throwing off a mound prior to being shut down, so even if the soreness does subside, it may be unreasonable to expect the veteran to be able to build back up before the end of the campaign.