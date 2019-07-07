Yankees' James Paxton: Strikes out 11 in loss
Paxton (5-4) struck out 11 while allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks through six innings to take the loss against the Rays on Sunday.
Paxton allowed hits to the first three batters he faced and surrendered two runs in the first inning, but afterwards he effectively shut down the Rays with a dominant 20 swinging strikes with 15 of which came on his fastball. The left-hander has only allowed three runs and has 14 strikeouts in his last two starts. Paxton continues to have trouble at the beginning of games with a 10.20 ERA in the first inning and a 2.49 ERA in all other frames. The 30-year-old has a 5-4 record with a 4.01 ERA through 15 starts heading into the All-Star break.
