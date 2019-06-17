Paxton (4-3) gave up two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven through six innings, taking the win against the White Sox on Sunday.

Paxton gave up a solo home run in the first inning but settled down to secure his fourth win with a quality start. The 30-year-old continues to be dominant with 17 swinging strikes in this start and a 14 percent swinging-strike rate this season. Along with his impressive 11.6 K/9, Paxton lowered his ERA to 3.93 through 11 starts. Paxton will look to carry this momentum into his next start Friday against the Astros at Yankee Stadium.

More News
Our Latest Stories