Yankees' James Paxton: Strikes out seven in win
Paxton (4-3) gave up two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven through six innings, taking the win against the White Sox on Sunday.
Paxton gave up a solo home run in the first inning but settled down to secure his fourth win with a quality start. The 30-year-old continues to be dominant with 17 swinging strikes in this start and a 14 percent swinging-strike rate this season. Along with his impressive 11.6 K/9, Paxton lowered his ERA to 3.93 through 11 starts. Paxton will look to carry this momentum into his next start Friday against the Astros at Yankee Stadium.
