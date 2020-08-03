Paxton allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits and struck out four in three innings in a no-decision versus the Red Sox on Sunday.

Paxton labored through his second start of the year, needing 62 pitches (45 strikes) to complete the three innings. He's given up eight runs (six earned) across two short starts this season. The southpaw has only walked one batter, but he continues to deal with a drop in velocity -- he hovered around 91 mph with his fastball Sunday. Paxton is expected to start Friday versus the Rays, but he did receive extra rest between his first two outings.