Paxton (5-5) allowed seven runs (four earned) on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts over just 3.1 innings while taking a loss against the Rockies on Sunday.

The 30-year-old remains winless in July, as he hasn't capture a victory since June 21. Paxton averaged almost two strikeouts per inning Sunday, but that's about the only thing that went his way. He had trouble with control, gave up a homer and struggled to overcome defensive lapses. Even with a few of the runs considered unearned, Paxton saw his ERA rise to 4.20 after this outing. He also has a 1.47 WHIP, .272 batting average against and 108 strikeouts in 85.2 innings this season. Paxton will look to get back on track Friday at the Red Sox.