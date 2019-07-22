Yankees' James Paxton: Suffers fifth loss
Paxton (5-5) allowed seven runs (four earned) on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts over just 3.1 innings while taking a loss against the Rockies on Sunday.
The 30-year-old remains winless in July, as he hasn't capture a victory since June 21. Paxton averaged almost two strikeouts per inning Sunday, but that's about the only thing that went his way. He had trouble with control, gave up a homer and struggled to overcome defensive lapses. Even with a few of the runs considered unearned, Paxton saw his ERA rise to 4.20 after this outing. He also has a 1.47 WHIP, .272 batting average against and 108 strikeouts in 85.2 innings this season. Paxton will look to get back on track Friday at the Red Sox.
More News
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Not listed for weekend start•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Strikes out 11 in loss•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Allows one earned run•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Yields six runs in no-decision•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Notches fifth victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...