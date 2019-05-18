Paxton (knee) will throw a bullpen session Sunday and is still expected to return to the big-league rotation at some point next week, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

He says his hope is to not feel his knee injury at all in Sunday's bullpen session. Paxton still felt the knee a little in Friday's bullpen session, so it sounds like he needs to feel some improvement before he is confirmed to return next week.

More News
Our Latest Stories