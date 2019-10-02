Play

Paxton (lower body) threw live batting practice Wednesday, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports.

Paxton left his final start of the regular season Friday against the Rangers with a tight left glute. His removal was considered precautionary, and the Yankees expect him to be able to take his place in the postseason roster. Assuming he checks out fine following Wednesday's session, expect him to pitch one of the first two games against the Twins.

