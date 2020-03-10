Yankees' James Paxton: To play catch Wednesday
Paxton will play catch Wednesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Paxton is working his way back from early February back surgery. He'll be resuming throwing just over a month after undergoing the procedure and appears to have a chance to reach his goal of pitching in big-league games by the start of May.
