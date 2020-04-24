Play

Paxton (back) recently completed his fifth bullpen session since resuming a throwing program in March, Brendan Kuty of NorthJersey.com reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a positive update about Paxton on Thursday, indicating that he's "really encouraged" by the southpaw's progress and that the recovery process from February back surgery has "gone pretty smoothly." Paxton remains on track to be ready to pitch in games by late May or early June barring any setbacks.

