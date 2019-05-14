Paxton (knee) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Paxton was spotted wearing a knee brace during his latest throwing session, and he'll continue to wear the brace moving forward. The southpaw said he did feel something in his knee during the bullpen, but that it wasn't anything like the pain he'd experienced before. Paxton is scheduled to toss another side session Thursday, as long as he isn't sore Wednesday.

