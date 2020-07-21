Paxton threw 84 pitches over five innings in a simulated game Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Paxton could have faced Philadelphia in Monday night's exhibition contest, but the Yankees decided to have him throw a simulated game instead because he's lined up to face the Phillies early in the season. Paxton should be ready to take on a full workload when he toes the mound against Washington in his first regular-season outing Saturday.

