Paxton (5-6) allowed seven runs with nine hits, zero walks and nine strikeouts across four innings while taking a loss against the Red Sox on Friday.

The nine strikeouts were nice, but the left-hander couldn't keep the ball in the park. Mookie Betts took his deep three times, and J.D. Martinez hit a homer against Paxton as well. Those four long balls accounted for six of the seven runs against Paxton. Home runs have been an issue for the 30-year-old most of this season, as he owns a career-high 1.7 HR/9. He also has a 4.72 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 117 strikeouts in 89.2 innings this season. Paxton will look to keep the ball in the park during his next start at Yankee Stadium against the Red Sox next Friday.