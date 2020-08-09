Paxton allowed three earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out 11 across 6.1 innings Sunday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Paxton dominated the Rays for six shutout innings of work, but was undone when he was sent back out for the seventh frame. He allowed a leadoff double, followed by back-to-back home runs to spoil an otherwise excellent outing. Encouragingly, he also saw his velocity tick up slightly, regularly hitting over 92 mph with his fastball. After struggling mightily through his first two starts, Paxton will look to maintain his improved results Sunday against Boston.