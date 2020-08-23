Paxton's (forearm) UCL is healthy, and he expects to return for a few starts before the end of the regular season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated Saturday that Paxton will be shut down from pitching for two weeks, and he'll certainly need some time to ramp back up after he is cleared to resume throwing. However, the fact that the southpaw's UCL has no damage provides hope that he can return to the mound for the Yankees this season. While he probably won't have time to make more than a few appearances down the stretch, Paxton could contribute in the playoffs if all goes well in his recovery.