Paxton (glute) had an MRI, which revealed nerve irritation, and he does not not expect the injury to affect his postseason preparation, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

He took medication and expects to be able to make a normal start in the ALDS, although the exact rotation schedule for the Yankees has not been confirmed. Paxton should start either Game 1 or Game 2 against the Twins.