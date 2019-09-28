Yankees' James Paxton: Will be ready for ALDS
Paxton (glute) had an MRI, which revealed nerve irritation, and he does not not expect the injury to affect his postseason preparation, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
He took medication and expects to be able to make a normal start in the ALDS, although the exact rotation schedule for the Yankees has not been confirmed. Paxton should start either Game 1 or Game 2 against the Twins.
More News
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Exits start with tight glute•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Wins 10th straight start•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Wins ninth straight start•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Strikes out seven in win•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Fans 12 in seven scoreless frames•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Extends winning streak•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...