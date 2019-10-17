Paxton will start Game 5 of the ALCS against the Astros on Friday.

The southpaw has allowed four earned runs and recorded 11 strikeouts over seven innings pitched this postseason, and will take the mound for the second time in the ALCS to start Game 5. There was some concern about tipping pitches in his last start during Game 2 of the ALCS, but Paxton said that he just made some bad pitches that the Astros capitalized on, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.