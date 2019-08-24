Paxton (10-6) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out 11 in a 10-2 win over the Dodgers.

The Yankees provided five homers in support of Paxton, who took care of suppressing the Dodgers' dangerous offense. Across 30.1 innings in August, Paxton has a 3.56 ERA and 35 strikeouts, compared to a 5.68 ERA over 25.1 innings in five July starts. For the season, Big Maple owns a 4.43 ERA and 152:44 K:BB in 120 innings. The southpaw is expected to face his former team, the Mariners, in a road start Wednesday.