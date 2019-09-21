Yankees' James Paxton: Wins 10th straight start
Paxton (15-6) allowed one run (none earned) on three hits, no walks and seven strikeouts across six innings while earning a victory in a 7-2 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.
Paxton was nicked for an unearned run in the third inning on an error and two singles but allowed just one baserunner over the next three innings. The 30-year-old has been outstanding since Aug. 2, going 10-0 with a 2.25 ERA. Overall, Paxton owns a 3.73 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 185 strikeouts in 149.2 innings this season. He is scheduled to be on the mound again Friday on the road against the Rangers.
