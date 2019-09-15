Yankees' James Paxton: Wins ninth straight start
Paxton (14-6) allowed one run on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts across five innings while earning a victory against the Blue Jays on Saturday.
The 30-year-old has been able to win some games this season because of the Yankees offense, but lately, he's been spectacular, and it's led to a nine-game winning streak. In his last nine starts, Paxton is 9-0 with a 2.50 ERA, and he's yielded just one run in his last 18.2 frames. Overall, Paxton owns a 3.88 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 178 strikeouts in 143.2 innings this season. He will be on the mound again next Saturday at home against the Blue Jays.
