Yankees' James Paxton: Won't throw for several days
Paxton (knee) received a cortisone shot Saturday and will be shut down for 5-to-7 days, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
It's not clear how much time the lefty will need to build back up after being shut down, but he may wind up missing more than one start. Jonathan Loaisiga will take his place in the rotation.
More News
-
Yankees' James Paxton: On IL with knee inflammation•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Not expecting long-term absence•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Lifted with knee soreness•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Improves to 3-2•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Dominant in no-decision•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Fans 12 over eight scoreless•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...