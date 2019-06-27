Yankees' James Paxton: Yields six runs in no-decision
Paxton allowed six runs on eight hits with four walks and three strikeouts across 4.1 innings during an no-decision against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
The Yankees offense went deep again, but Paxton yielded three long balls as well. Two of his four walks came around to score on those homers. This is the second time in the last four starts that Paxton has yielded six runs. Those outings have raised his ERA more than 1.2 runs. He is 5-3 with a 4.34 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 64.1 innings this season. He will look to get back on track at the Rays next Thursday.
More News
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Notches fifth victory•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Strikes out seven in win•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Rocked by Mets•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Starting Game 2 on Tuesday•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Allows three earned in 4.2 frames•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Allows zero hits in four innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...