Paxton allowed six runs on eight hits with four walks and three strikeouts across 4.1 innings during an no-decision against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

The Yankees offense went deep again, but Paxton yielded three long balls as well. Two of his four walks came around to score on those homers. This is the second time in the last four starts that Paxton has yielded six runs. Those outings have raised his ERA more than 1.2 runs. He is 5-3 with a 4.34 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 64.1 innings this season. He will look to get back on track at the Rays next Thursday.