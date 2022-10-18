Taillon won't start Monday's Game 5 against Cleveland, as the game has been postponed due to rain.
Taillon was slated to make his first start of the 2022 postseason, but with Game 5 now pushed to Tuesday, the Yankees may elect to roll with Nestor Cortes on three days of rest. Taillon would still be available to pitch out of the bullpen if called upon.
