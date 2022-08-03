Taillon did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Mariners, allowing six runs (five earned) on two hits while striking out six and walking four over 4.2 innings.

Taillon was not efficient Tuesday, throwing 98 pitches (56 for strikes) across 4.2 innings. Despite allowing just two hits, Taillon was tagged for five earned runs thanks in large part to two early home runs. The righty had not allowed more than three runs in a game until a four-run outing on June 7, but has four such games since then, including two games with six earned runs and two with five earned runs. Taillon also has just four quality starts in his last 12 appearances. He will take a 3.96 ERA into his next outing.